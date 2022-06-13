The A48 in Westbury-on-Severn is closed in both directions after a serious crash involving a van and a pedestrian this morning (June 13).

Police are at the scene of the collision and it is affecting traffic heading between Gloucester and Lydney.

Gloucestershire Police say closures are in place between Elton corner and Highnam roundabout which are likely to remain in place for some time, including through rush hour.

Updates to follow