A weapon surrender in Wiltshire has seen firearms including handguns, shot guns and rifles given in to police.

Wiltshire Police received a total of 63 items from members of the public during the surrender - named Operation Aztec.

Antique guns were also handed in, following a change in legislation which made them illegal in 2021.

The force also encouraged people to hand in decommissioned firearms which could be reactivated into a working weapon.

Handguns, rifles, air rifles, BB guns, a sawn-off shotgun and a crossbow were among the weapons handed in.

Antique guns were also handed in to the police following a change in legislation which made them illegal in 2021. Credit: Wiltshire Police

Sgt Bill Monk from the force's Specialist Operations unit said: “Every weapon taken off our streets can save a life or prevent serious injury.

"The weapons and ammunition surrendered by the public during May will prevent them falling into the wrong hands.

A Walther PPK handgun was one of the weapons handed in Credit: Wiltshire Police

“The realistic-looking imitation weapons could have been used by criminals to cause fear in our communities as people simply wouldn’t know the difference between a replica gun or BB gun from a working handgun, if confronted with one.

“I would like to thank everyone who has handed in their unwanted or unused weapons for safe disposal and helping to keep Wiltshire and Swindon safer.”