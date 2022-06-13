Two children have been left "shaken but unharmed" after being touched inappropriately by a man in Somerset.

Police say the victims, who are both secondary school age, were approached by the offender in Victoria Park in Frome during the jubilee weekend.

A white man with white hair and a British accent touched both of the children at around 4pm on Sunday 5 June, according to Avon and Somerset Police.

Officers now want to speak to the offender, who is said to be 6ft tall, aged between 50 and 65 years old and wearing glasses.

PC Vittoria Radaelli said: “The victims have shown great strength in coming forward. They are shaken but unharmed and we are offering them the support during this time.

“We are asking for the public’s help to identify this man or who may have witnessed anything so that he can be brought to justice. No child should be subjected to this kind of unwanted advances, and we encourage anyone with information to come forward.”

Anyone with any information is being urged to contact Avon and Somerset Police by calling 101 and giving reference number 5222133548.