With less than two weeks to go until Glastonbury Festival returns there is one thing on everyone's mind - the weather.

People in the South West are set to get their first real taste of summer this week, with temperatures peaking at around 27C in Pilton on Friday (17 June) - but it is expected to cool off before the gates to Glastonbury open on Wednesday 22 June.

While it is too soon for any certainty around the long range forecast, the Met Office is so far predicting "fine but unsettled" weather for the South West for the duration of the festival, which runs from 22-26 June.

It means temperatures are likely to remain fairly warm, sitting around the low-20s, with a good deal of dry weather.

While the festival is not expected to be a washout, festival-goers may want to pack their ponchos alongside their sun cream as there is a possibility of a showery set-up during the five-day event.

The Met Office also says there is a possibility it will be "very warm or hot" in the south which "could bring thundery conditions".

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.