A 39-year-old woman has been arrested after police were called to an incident in Bodmin on Sunday (June 12) afternoon.

Devon and Cornwall Police were alerted at 5.15pm following concerns for the welfare of a woman who was 'on the top of a building' and 'making threats to harm'.

Just before 9pm, she is reported to have fled the roof and 'barricaded' herself in a property nearby.

People were asked to avoid the area while officers dealt with the incident.

Road closures were put in place near Fore Street, Berrycoombe Road and Dennison Road. Emergency services were also called along with Western Power.

The situation was resolved at around 11pm. Officers confirmed this morning (June 13) that a woman from Bodmin has been arrested on suspicion of breach of the peace and causing criminal damage. She remains in police custody.