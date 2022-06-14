The price of an Airbnb in Pilton has risen to more than £3,000 a night ahead of Glastonbury Festival's return to the town.

Local people in Somerset have turned to the short-term rental site to let their homes as around 200,000 people are expected to attend Glastonbury Festival next week.

But the rise in visitors has now brought a rise in prices, with properties in Pilton being advertised for up to £3,200 per night.

While most festival-goers will camp at the 1,000 acre site, many of the properties listed on Airbnb offer amenities not accessible elsewhere - including clean toilets, hot baths and showers, as well as a bit of peace and quiet.

A one-bedroom cottage in the village of Pilton is being advertised for £6,222 for the five nights of the festival. That works out at £1,244 per night for the property.

The 400-year-old Grade-II listed cottage "has been lovingly and sympathetically renovated", according to the advert. It is located just a short walk from the festival site and features "a super comfy king size bed, squashy velvet sofa and wood burning stove".

Also available in Pilton is a four-bedroom "festival party house" listed for £16,048 for the five nights of the festival. That works out at £3,209 per night for the property.

The "very special house, plum in the middle of downtown Pilton" is only a ten-minute walk from the Pyramid Stage, according to the listing. The advert promises "fresh toilets, hot baths, great beds, comfortable furniture, a functioning kitchen and a private garden".

A couple of miles down the road, one house in Shepton Mallet has been listed for £2,156 for the five nights of the festival. That works out at £431 per night for the property.

Crowds at Glastonbury Festival in 2019. Credit: ITV West Country

The modern four-bedroom home features "a large rear garden, gated private drive and two main bedrooms with brand new luxurious mattresses", according to the listing.

Advertising the Shepton Mallet listing on Facebook, homeowner David Taylor wrote: "The people renting our house for Glastonbury have had to pull out so it’s available again to rent.

"Regarding price, let's just clear a few things up, the majority of rented property in Pilton and surrounding areas during the festival is booked out for crew, news teams etc.

"Therefore the prices are high, so yes if it's you and a few mates staying it will seem a lot of money whereas the larger companies are more than happy to pay these amounts which is why you see properties in Pilton go for £5,000 plus.

"I do appreciate the comments about it costing a lot but these are the prices that the properties fetch which [is] why it's set at the amount it is."

In a statement, Airbnb said: “The average nightly price paid for a stay on Airbnb during the festival is just £205, providing affordable accommodation and helping local families boost their income and benefit from visitors to the festival.

"We would encourage anyone in the local community thinking about hosting to sign up to make some extra money and help offer additional accommodation around the event.”

