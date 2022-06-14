Play Brightcove video

Watch Steen Nodwell's family talk to ITV News West Country

A British tourist is stranded in a Spanish hospital with multiple broken bones after he was chased by a group of men who attacked him then pushed him off a cliff, his family say.

Steen Nodwell, 29, from Weston-super-Mare, was on holiday with friends in the coastal resort of Salou, in the country's north-east, on Friday night (10 June) when he was pursued by a group of men, according to his family.

The father-of-three has been left with a fractured skull and broken arms, and has required multiple operations at the hospital which is in a hospital in nearby city Tarragona.

Steen's sister, Bethan, told ITV News West Country that the whole family has been left devastated by the incident.

"Steen was attacked from a group, we don't know how many and was then dragged on his front and pushed off of a cliff", she said.

"It's typical of Steen that he survived. He's strong, determined, anyone that knows him will say that", she added.

Steen's injuries are so severe that he can't fly home, so his family are now raising money so he can take the 18-hour trip home in an ambulance.

"The biggest concern is the fractured skull and eye socket. They want to operate on that first in Spain.

"He's got a shattered cheek bone, a broken jaw, two broken arms, internal bleeding and he needs to be seen by a neurologist to determine more."

Steen's medical insurance will only cover the cost of medical surgeries, so the family will have to raise the funds for him to be driven back.

Steen's mum, Fiona Monk says her priority is getting her son home in the safest possible way.

"I'm extremely worried", she said. "To survive that is incredible in itself and I just want him home safe so that he survives the journey home too.

"I'm sure he will put his brave face on because that's his character but obviously it's a horrific thing to go through and we're all grateful that he's survived until now.

"We just want him home safe", she added.

Donations to the family's GoFundMe page can be made here.

