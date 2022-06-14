The owners of a care home have said they are "devastated" after two of its residents died and a third was seriously hurt in a boating accident in Devon.

Six people fell into the water when a boat capsized on Roadford Lake, near Okehampton, on Wednesday (8 June).

Two people were rescued and successfully treated at the scene while two others were taken to Derriford Hospital. One person was discharged but another remains in critical condition in hospital.

Sadly, the bodies of two disabled people were found the next day.

In a statement issued today (14 June), the owners of Burdon Grange Care Home, Stuart and Stephanie Kempton, said: “Words cannot express how devastated we are following Wednesday’s tragedy at Roadford Lake, where two of our residents lost their lives.

"We are deeply saddened by the loss of two, much-loved, members of our community.

"Our thoughts are with the families, relatives and friends of the people who lost their lives, and with our residents and staff at our care home.

"Our thoughts are also with one of our residents, who remains in hospital, and their family.

“We would like to thank the emergency services for their swift response to the tragedy and their continuing support, during this extremely difficult time. We would politely request that we are given time to come to terms with this tragedy.”

Police recovered the bodies about 24 hours after the search began when the boat capsized. Credit: ITV

Devon and Cornwall Police and the Marine Accident Investigation Branch have launched parallel investigations into the deaths.

The Government agency said two disabled people were missing during the search, but has declined to comment on reports the victims were in wheelchairs at the time.

Charity South West Lakes, which runs Roadford Lake Activity Centre, says it will remain closed until further notice.