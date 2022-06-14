An elderly man is in hospital with serious injuries after being hit by a car in Swindon.

The pensioner, who is in his 80s, was walking near the Orbital shopping centre on Thamesdown Drive when he was hit shortly before 11.30am on Sunday (12 June).

He was taken by emergency services to Great Western Hospital, where he is now recovering from surgery to treat the injuries.

Wiltshire Police has asked anyone who may have seen the collision or may have dashcam footage to contact them by calling 101, quoting reference 54220060551.