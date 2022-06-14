Skip to content

Police appeal after man attacked with a knife twice in three days at his Bovington home in Dorset

The man was attacked twice in two days in his home in Cologne Road, Bovington Credit: Google Maps

A man was left with serious injuries after being attacked with a knife twice in three days at his Dorset home.

Detectives from Dorset Police said a man initially went to an address in Cologne Road, Bovington, at around 3.30pm on Monday 6 June.

He reportedly attacked the occupant with a knife before leaving the house.

Two days later (June 8), the same suspect returned to the property at around 7.50am.

He reportedly gained entry and attacked the victim with a knife for the second time in three days.

The victim sustained serious but not life-threatening injuries from both incidents.

Police have released a CCTV image of a man who may have witnessed the attacks Credit: BPM Media

Dorset Police has a released a CCTV image of a witness they would like to speak to in connection with the incidents.

Detective Constable Rob Hoskins, of Dorset County CID, said: "This was a targeted assault on a man in his own home and we have been carrying out a full and detailed investigation.

"As part of our enquiries we have obtained a CCTV image of a man we believe may have witnessed the incident on Monday, June 6 and I am appealing to him, or anyone who recognises him, to please get in contact with us."

Anyone with information is asked to contact Dorset Police at www.dorset.police.uk/contact, via email 101@dorset.pnn.police.uk, or by calling 101, quoting occurrence number 55220089912.

Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously online at Crimestoppers-uk.org or by calling Freephone 0800 555 111.