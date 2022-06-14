Police appeal after man attacked with a knife twice in three days at his Bovington home in Dorset
A man was left with serious injuries after being attacked with a knife twice in three days at his Dorset home.
Detectives from Dorset Police said a man initially went to an address in Cologne Road, Bovington, at around 3.30pm on Monday 6 June.
He reportedly attacked the occupant with a knife before leaving the house.
Two days later (June 8), the same suspect returned to the property at around 7.50am.
He reportedly gained entry and attacked the victim with a knife for the second time in three days.
The victim sustained serious but not life-threatening injuries from both incidents.
Dorset Police has a released a CCTV image of a witness they would like to speak to in connection with the incidents.
Detective Constable Rob Hoskins, of Dorset County CID, said: "This was a targeted assault on a man in his own home and we have been carrying out a full and detailed investigation.
"As part of our enquiries we have obtained a CCTV image of a man we believe may have witnessed the incident on Monday, June 6 and I am appealing to him, or anyone who recognises him, to please get in contact with us."
Anyone with information is asked to contact Dorset Police at www.dorset.police.uk/contact, via email 101@dorset.pnn.police.uk, or by calling 101, quoting occurrence number 55220089912.
Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously online at Crimestoppers-uk.org or by calling Freephone 0800 555 111.