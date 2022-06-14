A woman has been left “distressed” after a man climbed into her car and attempted to sexually assault her in Bristol.

The man, who is believed to be in his 30s, approached the victim as she was walking along Cotham Grove at just before 4pm on Monday (13 June).

After asking her for directions, the suspect followed the woman to her car and got into the passenger seat, before attempting to sexually assault her in the vehicle.

He then ran off towards nearby Archfield Road after she screamed and struggled.

The victim didn't need hospital treatment for her injuries but has been left shocked and distressed by the attack, police say.

Avon and Somerset Police officers have since carried out house-to-house inquiries and are appealing for anyone in the area who has CCTV or doorbell cameras to contact them, as it may help identify the attacker.

He is described as a white man in his 30s and stocky, with stubble and a northern accent. He is believed to have been wearing a grey and black fleece jacket and dark-coloured shorts or trousers and carried a black backpack.

Neighbourhood Sergeant Nick Birch, from Avon and Somerset Police, said: "It is unusual for this sort of incident to happen during the daytime in a built-up area.

"We're targeting our patrols in the area in the coming days and the woman will be offered support from our victim and witness care team.

"I would urge anyone with information which could help to come forward."