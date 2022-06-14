A man was left with substantial injuries after a "violent and unprovoked attack" in South Gloucestershire.

Avon and Somerset Police have released CCTV images of two men they want to speak to in connection with the assault, which happened in Kingswood just after midnight on 4 February.

Police say the 28-year-old victim and his girlfriend had been returning to their car in Bank Road when two people approached him and asked for a lift. When the victim declined, he was assaulted.

He was punched repeatedly and knocked to the ground and required hospital treatment for a significant head injury and concussion. He has since been discharged.

PC Gemma Childs said: “This is a violent and unprovoked attack which left someone with substantial injuries.

“We believe the people in the CCTV images will be able to aid the investigation and encourage members of the public who recognise them to come forward.”

The men in the CCTV images are described as white, around 5ft 8-9ins tall and are thought to be between 18-22 years old.

Both men have short, light brown hair, and one has shaved the back and sides.

One man is of large build, wearing a light grey hoodie and knee-length green cargo shorts.

The second man is wearing a full grey tracksuit with a black gilet on top and black shoes.

If anyone recognises the men in the CCTV images, or witnessed the incident, police are urging them to get in touch quoting the reference number 5222028361.