Plans for more than 200 homes and a public park at the Bristol Zoo Gardens site in Clifton have been submitted.

The charity that runs the zoo wants to sell the 12-acre site to fund the creation of a new Bristol Zoo at the Wild Place Project in South Gloucestershire.

It has now submitted a planning application for the Clifton site where the zoo has been based for 186 years, including proposals to make the gardens accessible to the public.

The plans include the creation of approximately 200 new homes of varying sizes - 20 percent of which would be affordable.

Some of the historic features like the Monkey Temple are being preserved Credit: Bristol Zoological Society.

The charity says the site's historic features, including the Monkey Temple and the former bear pit will be preserved.

Much of the gardens will remain unchanged, with improvements to the lake, the creation of a play area, and space for community events in the existing Terrace Theatre building.

A new cafe and exhibition space will also be created in the zoo entrance building.

The plans would create more than 200 homes with a proportion of those being affordable Credit: Bristol Zoological Society

Dr Justin Morris, chief executive of Bristol Zoological Society, said: “This is an important milestone and an exciting step forward for the future of Bristol Zoological Society.

“We are confident in our plans and proud of the ambition and quality of the design proposals we have submitted.

“Importantly, these plans will secure the site as a vital community asset, so everyone can enjoy its beauty and heritage for many years to come.”

The site had been home to Bristol Zoo for more than a century Credit: Bristol Zoological Society

The full planning application for the Clifton site can be viewed on the Bristol City Council Planning Portal.

Bristol Zoo Gardens’ final public open day will be on 3 September, preceded by a series of events to celebrate the site's closure as a zoo in September.

Wild Place Project will remain open to visitors while the new Bristol Zoo is constructed.