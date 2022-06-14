South African cricketer left needing three brain surgeries after Somerset attack

Play Brightcove video

Watch Max Walsh's report

A popular cricketer who was placed in a coma after being assaulted in Somerset says he "cannot wait" to play again.

Doctors feared 20-year-old Mondli Khumalo would not survive after he was attacked near the Green Dragon Pub, in Bridgwater, at the end of May.

Mr Khumalo plays for North Petherton Cricket Club, having joined them at the beginning of the season from South Africa where he played for his country at under-19s.

He had been on an evening out with teammates from the club on the night of the attack.

His injuries were so severe he had to be placed into a coma for four days and has undergone three separate operations on his brain. He is still being treated at Southmead Hospital.

The cricket club helped to fundraise more than £25,000 to pay for his mother and uncle to fly over and stay in Bristol while he recovers.

His uncle Sakhelephi Khumalo told ITV News: "We were just shocked.

"It was really traumatising for us. Everyone at home was crying a lot - but now he's coming around we are feeling starting to feel better.

"When we heard he was going to have a third operation. things went from bad to worse. Everyone was so upset. It took us about six days to eat something. It really affected us. We were praying a lot."

Mondli Khumalo practices catching a ball just a week after his third operation.

Mr Khumalo's teammate Cam Lewis described the attack as "shocking", adding: "He was supposed to be playing on the Sunday and he was really looking forward to opening the batting. He was buzzing.

"Obviously he did not turn up and it was just shocking."

Another teammate, Lloyd Irish, added: "We phoned around the next day and got a description and it matched Mondli. It makes the hairs on the back of my neck stand up now. It was a horrendous feeling, just dreadful."

Mr Khumalo cannot remember anything from the incident but he and his family are now focused on improving each day, in the hope he can play cricket once again.

Speaking from his hospital bed, he said: "I miss cricket - I can't wait to be back."

A 27-year-old man who was arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm and has been released under investigation.

Avon and Somerset Police are appealing for any witnesses or those with dashcam or mobile phone footage to come forward. Detectives say the incident happened near the pub on Friarn Street at around 3am on Sunday 29 May.