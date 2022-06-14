The Gloucester man who went blind at 25 who has become a huge TikTok star

Play Brightcove video

Watch some of the Pandor brothers' most popular TikTok videos

Two brothers from Gloucester have built up a huge following on TikTok which is helping to educate people about living with blindness.

Yahya Pandor lost his sight at the age of 25 after being diagnosed with macular degeneration.

Now 27, he is using TikTok to educate people on what it is like to be blind - alongisde his brother Isa.

It all started with a light-hearted video where 22-year-old Isa pretended to teach his blind brother to drive.

The comedic pair now have more than 10,000 followers, with Yahya telling ITV News laughter is the best medicine.

"I always tell the story that I walked out of my appointment and walked into a lamp post, which was ironic," he said.

"I could either cry about it or laugh about it, and I decided to go down the laughter route and make the best of it."

The brothers also do serious Q&As, explaining the facts and statistics about the blind community.

Yahya said: "The perception of blind people, like a lot of other disabilities, they aren't as good, or can't do as much as regular people.

"I always give the statistic that about 90% of blind people are unemployed. But we can so jobs, we can do work, we can enjoy life fully, so treat us as normal."

Isa said they try to do a mixture of funny and serious videos in a bid to reach different people.

"The comedy side definitely gets the most views," he said. "Laughter is a universal language after all. Lots of people like to laugh."