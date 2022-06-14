A Bristol student who overcame an aggressive form of cancer as a child has now become a doctor so he can help others.

Oscar Oglina was inspired to study medicine after being diagnosed with stage three liver cancer when he was just four years old.

He has now graduated from Bristol Medical School, part of the University of Bristol, and is due to start his first job as a doctor in Essex.

Oscar says all of his earliest memories are from London's Great Ormond Street Hospital, which he says became his second home when he was receiving treatment.

“I really respected the doctors and nurses, they were brilliant," he said.

Oscar had an unusual childhood, having to leave mainstream primary education to focus on his health Credit: University of Bristol

“As I grew up and came to terms with what happened, I had a real drive to get a place at medical school, so I could go back and help other sick children."

Oscar says he is "massively excited" to start working as a doctor and eventually hopes to become a paediatrician.

He said: “I just want sick children to know you can lead a fulfilling life beyond cancer, and you can achieve your dreams. I’ve achieved my dreams and they can too.

“If this story helps just one family, then that’s literally all I want.”

Oscar's illness motivated him to become a straight A* student, get into medical school and ultimately, become a doctor Credit: University of Bristol

Oscar was diagnosed with stage three liver cancer in 2001 after his parents found a hard lump on his abdomen.

He was pulled out of school to undergo surgery and chemotherapy and did not return to normal education until secondary school.

"I want to pay tribute to my parents,” he said. “It’s tough as a family to be told that your child has a serious illness.

“My mum was pregnant at the time with my sister, both parents working full-time, looking after me and my then three-year-old brother – I can’t imagine the hell they went though.

“Cancer doesn’t affect the patient it affects the whole family.”

He said he believes his experiences will help him better understand his patients, adding: "It’s one thing as a clinician to gauge what your patient is going through, it’s another to have gone through it yourself.”

Oscar is now set to begin work as a junior doctor in Essex Credit: University of Bristol

Oscar’s parents said: “We are so proud of Oscar. From being ill as a child himself to now helping other sick children he’s achieving his dreams in an amazing full circle moment.”

Head of Bristol Medical School Ashley Blom said: “Oscar’s journey has been more difficult than most. His resilience, tenacity and steadfast resolve to help others are all traits that will make him a brilliant doctor. We wish him the very best in his next steps.”