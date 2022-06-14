An extra 30,000 people are expected to visit Bristol as prospective students head to the city for university open days.

Friday 17 June and Saturday 18 June will see the first in-person open days at the University of Bristol since before the pandemic.

It has prompted a warning for those travelling to the city with local residents also being reminded to expect a busier day in Bristol.

It is expected to be particularly busy around the centre and the Clifton Campus, including Tyndall Avenue, Woodland Road, Queens Road, and the Triangle.

Several roads will have restricted access and some buses will be diverted. Tyndall Avenue, Woodland Road and Priory Road will be closed to general traffic to allow a shuttle bus services to operate.

The University of Bristol is hosting its first in-person open days since the start of the pandemic Credit: ITV West Country

There will be a one-way system in place from St Michael’s Hill, along Tyndall Avenue, turning right onto Woodland Road and exiting at Tyndall’s Park Road.

The First Bus service 72 will divert via Queens Avenue, Elmdale Road and Tyndall’s Park Road in both directions. Buses will stop at the bus stops on diversion routes. The U2 service will operate as usual.

Each day around 15,000 people will get a taste of the courses, student life and pastoral support on offer for those who study at the University, starting from 9.30am and ending mid-afternoon.

Student societies will perform at the Royal Fort Gardens and Richmond Building on Queens Road, with pop-up street food also on offer.

Professor Sarah Purdy, Pro Vice-Chancellor for Student Experience at the University of Bristol, said: “We are hugely excited to welcome prospective students and their guests back to the University for these open days.

“The city of Bristol and the University of Bristol both have huge amounts to offer students, be they local, from the UK or from around the world.

“We hope these days will showcase Bristol to a new audience, while also providing a boost for local businesses.”