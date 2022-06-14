The two people who died when a boat capsized on a lake in Devon have been named.

Alison Tilsley, 63, and Alex Wood, 43, died when a boat capsized on Roadford Lake, near Okehampton, on Wednesday (8 June).

Both Alison - who was known as Ali - and Alex were from the West Devon area and were residents of Burdon Grange Care Home.

The owners of the home say they are "devastated" and "deeply saddened" by their loss.

In a statement released today (14 June), Ali’s family said: “We are totally devastated by the loss of our beautiful Ali. She was the most kind, caring and loving daughter, sister and auntie. She was loved by everyone who ever met her.

“Her sunny nature, positivity, fantastic sense of humour and skill with words will be greatly missed.

“Our hearts are broken forever but the messages of love and support we have received are of great comfort.

“We politely request privacy at this very difficult time.”

Devon and Cornwall Police and the Marine Accident Investigation Branch (MAIB) continue to work closely on parallel investigations into the circumstances of the incident.

Six people fell into the water in total. Two people were checked by ambulance teams at the scene while to others were taken to Derriford Hospital for treatment.

One person has since been discharged and one person, a woman in her 50s, remains in hospital in a critical condition.

Two other people were removed from the water and checked by ambulance teams before being discharged at the scene.