A man has been arrested after two prisoners absconded from HMP Leyhill at the weekend.

Carl Perry, 37, was arrested in London in the early hours of this morning (June 15). A woman was also arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.

Police continue to search for Shawn Dibble, 44, who absconded from the prison in South Gloucestershire.

Dibble, who has links to Bristol, is described as 5ft 9ins, medium build, with brown hair and blue eyes. He was serving a prison sentence following burglary, theft and robbery convictions.

Two women arrested on Monday on suspicion of assisting an offender have been released under investigation.