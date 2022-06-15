Filming for the latest Doctor Who special has got underway in Bristol, with David Tennant spotted walking through the city centre.

The former Doctor was spotted as dramatic scenes erupted on the set, including a Mini car going up in flames.

Filming has been taking place around Broad Street, Corn Street, Clare Street and St Stephen's Church today (15 June).

Filming has been taking place around Broad Street, Corn Street, Clare Street and St Stephen's Church Credit: BPM Media

Fans will be eager to catch a glimpse of the cast - and to work out whether this will be the end of Jodie Whittaker, the most recent Doctor.

A series of specials have been filmed to cap off Series 13, with the final one due to air in October to mark the BBC's centenary celebrations featuring David Tennant and his companion Catherine Tate.

A Mini car was seen on fire on the Dr Who set Credit: BPM Media

The South West has become a popular spot for stars to film in after the cast of Bridgerton were seen in the streets of Somerset.

Bristol was also used to film series 1 and 2 of Stephen Merchant's comedy series The Outlaws.