Watch ITV News West Country's Louisa Britton's report.

The family of a British man beaten up by a gang in Spain before being pushed over a cliff and left for dead have launched a desperate fundraising appeal to get him home.

Steen Nodwell, from Weston-super-Mare, was on holiday with his family in Spain when his trip turned into a nightmare.

His family say he was attacked by a gang of men before being pushed over a cliff and left for dead.

The 29-year-old is now in hospital in Tarragona, Spain, with a broken jaw, a fracture skull and broken arms.

His recovery will take months and while his treatment in Spain is covered by insurance, he is unable to fly due to his injuries and so cannot get home without an expensive 18-hour trip in a private ambulance.

His step-mother Alison Nodwell described the attack as "horrific".

She said: "It's been very difficult, but I can only imagine how much worse it could have been.

"He could have died. I think he was left for dead, maybe they thought he was dead when they threw him over or they just left him to die."

Steen Nodwell, 29, is in hospital in Spain

The family have now launched a GoFundMe page for Steen and within just 24 hours thousands of pounds have been raised.

"It's very humbling. You don't realise how many appreciate you," Alison said.

"People who know the family and friends of mine who obviously don't know him. It's very humbling, it gives you a little more faith in humanity to be honest."

