The MP for Tewkesbury has received more free tickets to sporting events than any other Member of Parliament, according to new research analysis.

MPs must declare all donations on the Members' Financial Interests register and Laurence Robertson received 18 sets of tickets worth £23,468.60.

The hospitality tickets included events like the Cheltenham Festival, Grand National, Royal Ascot, Test Cricket at Lord's, and Euro 2020 matches at Wembley.

The Conservative MP is also paid £24,000 per year for 10 hours a month as the Parliamentary Adviser on Sport and Safer Gambling to the Betting and Gaming Council.

Conservative MP Laurence Robertson in his constituency office in 2000. Credit: Simon Greetham / PA

In total, MPs were given 258 sporting freebies during the latest parliament worth a combined total of £278,786.02.

A huge number of donations came from companies linked to the gambling industry.

The Euro 2020 Championships were the most popular event for MPs to receive tickets for.

The register has 44 entries worth a combined £93,317.41.

Some £73,029.74 of that total came from companies linked to the gambling industry.

Club football has 56 entries worth a total of £34,364.64 while horse racing was a particularly popular sport, with 38 entries worth a combined total of £36,706.00.

Laurence Robertson MP (centre) at Musselburgh Racecourse in 2014 Credit: Jeff Holmes/PA

There were 15 sets of tickets handed out for the British Grand Prix worth a combined £26,075.80.

Wimbledon tickets were donated 17 times, valued at a total of £20,582.40.

A total of £15,631.50 worth of tickets to cricket matches were donated to MPs, as were £8,161.00 worth of tickets to the Six Nations, £8,050.00 worth of tickets to the Open, £15,429.00 worth of rugby union tickets other than the Six Nations, and £2,563.00 to rugby league games.

A total of 36 sets of tickets worth a combined £40,254.00 were handed out for the Brit Awards.

There were also £8,928.00 worth of tickets for the BAFTAs, and £2,476.00 worth of tickets for the Ivor Novellos.

Labour Leader, Sir Keir Starmer, collected tickets worth £9,259.64.