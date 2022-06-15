A boat has dropped off 12 suspected migrants on a Devon beach, sparking a large police response.

Devon and Cornwall Police was called to Slapton Sands in Dartmouth at around 7.10am this morning (June 15) to reports a boat had dropped off approximately 12 people.

A police spokesperson said the people were then taken to two vehicles waiting nearby which immediately left the area.

“At this time no arrest have been made and those who landed on the beach, currently believed to be migrants, have yet to have been located," they added.

“The vehicles are described as a silver people carrier with blacked out windows, and the second vehicle a black people carrier.

“We are appealing to the public to help us locate those responsible and so we can locate and ensure the welfare of those who landed on the beach."

Officers are asking anyone who was in the area from 6.30-7.30am, or who may have information that could assist with enquiries to get in touch.

“We would also ask anyone who lives in this area of Dartmouth and near Slapton Sands to check dashcams and CCTV and to contact us immediately if they have any footage that can assist.

“Please contact 101 quoting log 0101 Wednesday 15 June. Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously online at Crimestoppers-uk.org or by calling freephone 0800 555111.”