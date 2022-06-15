Nominate your West Country heroes for this year's Pride of Britain awards

Play Brightcove video

The search is on for this year's fantastic fundraiser to represent our region at the Daily Mirror Pride of Britain Awards.

It could be someone inspired by the late, great Captain Sir Tom Moore or perhaps someone who has dedicated years to raising money for good causes.

Whatever their story, we would love to hear about them and find our next deserving winner of the ITV Fundraiser of the Year award.

It might be a friend, family member, colleague, or person who does good things in your community who follows in the footsteps of Merv Lawrence from South Gloucestershire.

Watch Merv Lawrence speak to ITV News West Country last year

His nomination came 14 years after being diagnosed with a rare auto-immune bone marrow disease while in the Army.

The condition inhibited blood cell production and Merv was told he had just nine months left. Thankfully, he was given a life-saving bone marrow transplant and is now on a mission to help other people like him.

He has since raised thousands for the charities that supported him and his family by travelling the distance 'to the moon and back'.

Every year, the awards honour unsung heroes who, through acts of selflessness and care, make the world a better place.

Our regional winner will be one of 17 ITV regional finalists in with a shot of being crowned overall Pride of Britain Fundraiser.

