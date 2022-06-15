Play Brightcove video

A plan to save a dairy farm in 1970 has now grown into a global phenomenon - but just how much has Glastonbury Festival changed in the past 50 years?

With just a week to go until the festival returns after the pandemic saw it cancelled for two years running, we've been digging through the archives to see how the festival has transformed.

It all began when dairy farmers Michael and Jean Eavis set out to find new ways to keep their business afloat.

Inspired by Woodstock and The Blues Festival at the Bath and West Showground, the couple set hosted their first music event in 1970.

"Farming is such a dead loss. We've got to look at other ways to make money," Michael Eavis said at the time.

In 1970 the entry was just £1, with punters also given free milk. Around 1,500 people are estimated to have turned up, although The Kinks pulled out at the last minute.

Now tickets will set you back £280 and an impressive 210,000 are set to attend.

In between there have been controversies and tragedies, with the Pyramid Stage having an evolution of its own - and, of course, plenty of mud. See more of our Glastonbury Festival archive series here

