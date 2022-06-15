Teenage girl 'grabbed' and 'touched' while out running in Cheltenham

A 14-year-old girl was followed, grabbed and sexually touched by a man while out running in Leckhampton, Cheltenham.

The teenager was running in a wooded area near to Pilley Bridge on Tuesday 24 May at around 5pm when the incident happened. Her running route included Old Bath Road.

Police are appealing for witnesses after the incident was reported to them on Monday (June 13).

The man was described as being white, with an Irish accent, around 5ft 7ins in height and of a medium build. He had curly brown hair and a beard with a small moustache.

Police are stepping up their presence in the area with officers from the Neighbourhood Policing Team conducting patrols over the coming days.

Gloucestershire Police says it would like to hear from anyone in the area at the time who may have witnessed what happened or saw a man acting suspiciously.

Anyone with any CCTV or ring doorbell footage is also asked to make contact by quoting incident number 217 of 13.