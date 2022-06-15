A rape victim has said she is "no longer the person she once was" after she was followed home and raped by a man in Bristol two years ago.

Speaking at the sentencing of her attacker, the victim, who was 19 at the time of the rape, said her life had been put on hold for three years while she waited for justice.

Mohsen Gheibi, of Stapleton Road in Easton, was jailed for six years and nine months at Bristol Crown Court on Friday (10 June) after being found guilty of raping the woman.

The court heard how in May 2019 Gheibi followed her home and raped her.

The victim, who cannot be named for legal reasons, said she noticed the 45-year-old walking alongside her and "froze in fear" when he followed her inside.

She shared her experiences hoping it would encourage other victims of sexual assault and rape to come forward.

'I am lucky to be alive'

In a victim statement read to the court, she said: "The dreams I held where I felt like I could do anything, were now replaced with an embodiment of shame, disgust and hate for myself. I was numb, frozen in time as the world moved past me.

"I put my life on hold for three years to get justice. I am no longer the same person I once was. I have had to fight for my life, reshape it and rebuild who I am from the ground up."

She continued: "I hope no one goes through what I go through as I know I am lucky to be alive today."

The court heard how the victim waited four days before reporting the rape to police because she did not think she would be believed.

But once she had come forward, Avon and Somerset Police officers identified Gheibi and arrested him six days later.

Investigating officer, Detective Constable Katrina Collier, said: "Gheibi took advantage of a vulnerable 19-year-old woman late at night and showed no remorse for his actions.

"His actions have clearly devastated the past three years of the victim’s life and we hope that this sentencing gives her the justice she so rightly deserves.

"She has shown great strength and bravery in coming forward and speaking up about the crime and the impact it has had on her life since that night.

"For victims of rape and sexual assault, coming forward and reporting it is incredibly hard, but we urge anyone who has been subjected to these terrible crimes, to speak up, we will believe you and support you throughout the process."

Support for victims of rape or sexual assault

People can self-refer to The Bridge, a Sexual Assault Referral Centre via its website or by calling 0117 342 6999. They are available 24/7, 365 days a yearYou can also visit www.thisisnotanexcuse.org for details of charities and organisations who are experts in supporting victims.