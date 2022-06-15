While hundreds of acts have already been confirmed for Glastonbury Festival, organisers still have a few surprises up their sleeve.

There are a number of 'secret sets' every year, with the acts only getting confirmed a few hours before they take to the stage.

In recent years there have been secret slots from The Killers on the John Peel stage while Foals and Bastille were also among acts kept under wraps.

This year the biggest special guests are likely to perform on the Sunday, with TBC slots on both the John Peel and The Park stages.

Here's what we know so far...

When are the main unannounced secret slots at Glastonbury Festival 2022?

John Peel Stage, 2pm-3pm on Sunday

The Park Stage, 6.15pm-7.15pm on Sunday

Glade Stage, 0.10am-1.30am on Monday

Arcadia, 11pm on Friday - 1am on Saturday

William's Green, 7.45pm-8.25pm on Thursday

William's Green, 9pm-10pm on Thursday

BBC Introducing Stage, 7.55pm-8.55pm on Friday

BBC Introducing Stage, 1pm-1.30pm on Saturday

BBC Introducing Stage, 7.15pm-7.45pm on Saturday

BBC Introducing Stage, 7.45pm-8.15pm on Sunday

Who is rumoured to perform a secret set at Glastonbury Festival this year?

So far Green Day and Harry Styles are the main rumours. Both acts have gaps in their tour dates - here is the latest info...

Green Day

The huge band famous for hits like American Idiot and Basket Case seem to be a likely rumour for the Sunday of Glastonbury Festival 2022.

The band are touring the UK at the end of June but are not scheduled to play anywhere on Sunday 26 June.

The band are touring with Amyl and the Sniffers, who are scheduled to perform on the John Peel Stage on the Sunday of this year's festival. It is likely the bans will share a production crew, adding more fuel to the rumours.

Harry Styles

Harry Styles is touring the UK after a hit US tour - and there are hopes he could make an appearance at Glastonbury Credit: PA

Harry Styles was initially rumoured to be a headliner but when the line-up for Glastonbury Festival 2022 was announced his name was missing from the bill.

However there is still a gap in his UK tour dates when the festival is on. He is due to perform in Dublin on June 22 - the day the Glastonbury gates open - before a gig in Hamburg on the Sunday of the festival on June 26.

While that gig rules him out for the 6.15pm secret slot on the Park Stage, fans remain hopeful he could make a quick appearance from 2-3pm in the John Peel tent before jetting off to Germany.

Florence and the Machine

Florence and the Machine Credit: Yui Mok/PA Wire

Previous headliner Florence and the Machine is rumoured to take up one of the secret sets. She is currently on a European tour and is set to perform in Belgium in the middle of Glastonbury Festival, on Saturday 25 June.

But the artist then has a gap in her tour dates until July 7, sparking rumours she could return to the UK for the breach in time for a performance on The Park stage at 6.15pm on the Sunday of this year's festival.