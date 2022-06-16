Police have made an arrest after reports a man climbed into a woman's car and sexually assaulted her in Bristol.

A man remains in custody following the alleged incident, which police say took place in Cotham Grove at around 3.50pm on Monday (June 13).

Officers from Avon and Somerset Police are still appealing for CCTV, dashcam or doorbell footage.

Police say the woman was asked for directions before a man followed her and got into the passenger seat.

The victim did not need hospital treatment for her injuries but has been left shocked and distressed by the attack, police say.