The first heat-health alert of the year has been issued today as temperatures rise into the low thirties in the South West.

The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) South West has issued the level 2 heat-health alert as the Met Office forecasts high temperatures for the coming days.

The alert comes into place at midnight on Thursday 16 June until midnight on Saturday 18 June.

According to the Met Office, the region is likely to be widely very warm or hot, and locally very hot on Friday.

It looks set to become cloudier and fresher from Saturday with thundery showers. The timing for cooler air arriving is uncertain.

With the high temperatures forecast for the next couple of days, people are being reminded to look after themselves and others who may be at risk.

People enjoy the sunshine on Gyllyngvase Beach near Falmouth in Cornwall Credit: Aaron Chown/PA

Dan Rudman, Deputy Chief Meteorologist at the Met Office, said: “Temperatures will continue to rise as we go through the week, becoming well above-average by Friday, when many parts of the southern half of the UK are likely to exceed 30°C or even reach 34°C in some places.

“This is the first spell of hot weather this year and it is unusual for temperature to exceed these values in June. Many areas will also see some warm nights with minimum temperatures expected to be in the high teens or even low 20s for some overnight.”

The top ways for staying safe when the heat arrives

Look out for those who may struggle to keep themselves cool and hydrated – older people, those with underlying conditions and those who live alone are particularly at risk

Stay cool indoors by closing curtains on rooms that face the sun – and remember that it may be cooler outdoors than indoors

Drink plenty of fluids and avoid excess alcohol

Never leave anyone in a closed, parked vehicle, especially infants, young children or animals

Try to keep out of the sun between 11am to 3pm, when the UV rays are strongest

Walk in the shade, apply sunscreen and wear a wide-brimmed hat, if you have to go out in the heat

Avoid physical exertion in the hottest parts of the day

Make sure you take water with you if you are travelling

Take care and make sure to follow local safety advice if you are going into the water to cool down.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know...