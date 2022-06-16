The inquests into the deaths of two care home residents involved in a boating accident have been opened.

Alex Wood and Alison Tilsley, who was known as Ali, died after a boat capsized on Roadford Lake, near Okehampton in Devon, on Wednesday 8 June.

They were among six people thrown into the water when a motorboat capsized just before 6pm.

Four people were pulled from the water immediately after the incident.

Two of them were treated at the scene by ambulance crews while two others were taken to Derriford Hospital. One person has since been discharged but the other remains in critical condition.

Mr Wood, 43, and Ms Tilsley, 63, were both missing after the incident and a major search operation was launched. Their bodies were found the following day.

Mr Wood, who was married and from Aylesbury in Buckinghamshire, and Ms Tilsley were residents at the Burdon Grange Care Home in nearby Beaworthy.

At Exeter Coroner’s Court today (16 June), senior coroner Philip Spinney said post-mortem examinations will not be carried out to find out medical causes of death.

He adjourned the inquests until after the enquiries of Devon and Cornwall Police and the Marine Accident Investigation Branch (MAIB) have been completed.

Two people were pulled from the water and treated by ambulance crews at the scene. Credit: ITV

In a tribute, Ms Tilsley’s family said: “We are totally devastated by the loss of our beautiful Ali.

“She was the most kind, caring and loving daughter, sister and auntie. She was loved by everyone who ever met her.

“Her sunny nature, positivity, fantastic sense of humour and skill with words will be greatly missed.

“Our hearts are broken forever but the messages of love and support we have received are of great comfort.”

The owners of the care home, Stuart and Stephanie Kempton, spoke of their shock following the accident.

In a statement, they said: “We are deeply saddened by the loss of two much-loved members of our community.

“Our thoughts are with the families, relatives and friends of the people who lost their lives, and with our residents and staff at our care home.”