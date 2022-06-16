Man sentenced to two years in prison after hitting pedestrian while joyriding

A teenager who stole a car and drove it at speed through the Cotswolds before hitting a pedestrian and fleeing has been jailed.

Anthony "AJ" Maher, 19, from Whaddon Road in Cheltenham appeared in Gloucester Crown Court toady (16 June) after pleading guilty last month.

Maher will serve one year in custody before being released on license for the second year. Upon release from prison he will be disqualified from driving for three years.

On Friday 22 January 2021 Maher stole a unique Black Mitsubishi Evo which was parked in a communal car park on Shakespeare Road.

The police were able to track Maher as he drove around Cheltenham and then to Bishops Cleeve.

Officers from the Roads Policing Unit caught up with him in Bishops Cleeve when he failed to stop.

The police deployed a stinger. Maher mounted pavement and drove along the footpath where he narrowly missed one pedestrian before colliding with another.

He then fled from the car without checking to see if the patient was ok.

The man did not wish to be identified but in a statement he said: "I had a few months of flashbacks and difficulty sleeping.

"I was stuck in Gloucester Royal Hospital for 10 days waiting for surgery during the peak of the coronavirus pandemic, not allowed visitors.

"I now have long term pain in my knee and ankle and have difficulty with various things like walking down stairs, getting dressed and kneeling down.

"I have tried to remain positive and focus on recovery. I hope the young man that caused my injuries can get the right help and guidance to be rehabilitated and have a better future."

His leg and knee are now held together by metal work and he will need a knee replacement in the future as a direct consequence of the collision.