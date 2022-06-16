Two men have admitted killing a man in Somerset.

Daniel Bond, 34, and Lee Conlon, 37, have today (June 16) pleaded guilty to killing Jason Lock on May 19 following an incident in Stockers Close, Wiveliscombe, two days earlier.

The defendants, who appeared at Bristol Crown Court via video link, denied the 55-year-old's murder.

Christopher Smyth, prosecuting, asked the court for 28 days to consider whether the pleas are acceptable to the Crown.

Mr Justice Garnham adjourned the case to a date to be fixed.

Bond, of Mandarin Hotel, and Conlon, of Claremont Crescent, both Weston-super-Mare, Somerset, were remanded into custody.

Mr Lock worked for EPS in Wiveliscombe for more than 25 years.

His partner Mandy, who he was engaged to, described him as her best friend in a tribute after his death.

“We are all heartbroken by this loss,” she said.

“Jason was kind, hard-working and would do anything for anybody. He was my best friend and lover and I am lost without him.”