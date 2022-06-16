Police appeal after five hives full of bees stolen

Five beehives containing around 400,000 bees have been stolen, and now the police are appealing for help to find them.

The hives were taken from Tresillian House which is located on the outskirts of Newquay, between 6pm on Saturday 11 June and 6am on Sunday 12 June.

Police Sergeant Steve Applewhite, the Newquay Sector Neighbourhood Team Leader said: “This crime is of concern as not only has it meant that a person’s property has been stolen, but as a beekeeper myself, I am also concerned for the welfare of the stolen bees.

“We have been told that some bees have returned to the site where the hives were, before being stolen, this means that it is likely that these hives have been initially relocated or stored only a few miles away from Tresillian house.

All that was left of the five hives on Sunday morning was "an empty stand" Credit: Katie Barnes

“It would also take quite a large vehicle to carry a cargo of this considerable weight and it would be incredibly difficult to handle and carry alone.

"Tresillian House runs adjacent to the A3058 which runs past Dairyland; this is a well-used road so it is very likely that passing drivers may have seen suspicious people or the vehicle carrying the hives.”

Each hive is thought to have around 80,000 bees in it, but when keepers went down to check on them on Sunday, they found only an empty stand.

Sgt Applewhite added: “We are appealing for witnesses and asking for anyone who was in the area late Saturday and into Sunday to report anything of note. We are also asking for our public to check CCTV and road users to check dashcams in case they have captured anything of note.

Those who run the beehives say it is not just the loss of the bees, but the "dedication, care and commitment " that goes into beekeeping Credit: Katie Barnes

“Lastly, we would like to hear from anyone within Devon and Cornwall who may have been offered a hive with bees, or any apiaries who have been offered additional hives since the date of the offence.”

Anyone with any information is asked to contact 101 or email 101@dc.police.uk quoting CR/053074/22.

Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously online at Crimestoppers-uk.org or by calling freephone 0800 555111.