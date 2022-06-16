Play Brightcove video

Chief superintendent Roy Linden, South Devon Police Commander

A total of 40 people have been arrested as part of a major operation targeting county lines drugs supply in South Devon.

Police carried out a number of searches in Torquay, Paignton, Teignmouth and Newton Abbot over Tuesday and Wednesday (June 14 and 15).

Officers found several kilograms of suspected Class A and B drugs including heroin, cocaine and amphetamine. They also found knives, electronic scales, mobile devices, a significant quantity of cash and 12 vehicles.

A total of 40 people were arrested as part of the operation on suspicion of a range of offences including:

Possession with intent to supply class A and B drugs

Being concerned in the supply of drugs

Possession of an offensive weapon

Money laundering

Drug driving

Driving whilst disqualified

Four people have since been charged with possession with intent to supply drugs and being concerned in the supply of drugs.

A small number were released on police bail and one person was released under investigation.

Only two have been released with no further action being taken and six were issued with cautions or community resolutions.

Chief Superintendent Roy Linden said: “Drugs and drug-related crime are extremely harmful to our communities, and operations such as this are crucial to targeting those responsible.

“Our message is very clear, we are committed to supporting our communities, protecting the vulnerable and we will pursue those who intend to commit crime here.”

Alison Hernandez, Police and Crime Commissioner for Devon, Cornwall and the Isles of Scilly, said: “People don’t want to see people using drugs near their homes and businesses, they don’t want to live with the effects of drugs in their communities, they want the dealers who profit from violence and misery dealt with robustly.

“I am here to make sure our police have the resources and political support they need to strike fast and without warning and to do the job they signed up for."