What appears to be a big black cat prowling along the water's edge has been spotted by beachgoers in Exmouth.

The life-size cat is far from being dangerous though, as it has been revealed as an unusual sculpture by artist Brendan Rawlings.

The artist from Zen Wood Design has created a full-sized panther named Resilience, crafted out of local driftwood.

Brendan said: "It took an age to burn the black on, but I’m thrilled with the look. There have been multiple sightings over the UK since the Dangerous Wild Animals Act was introduced in 1976.

The sculpture has been creating quite a stir in Exmouth Credit: BPM Media

"My dad spotted a large black cat on Woodbury common back in the '80s when out for a run, so when I’m out running or walking somewhere remote, it’s always on my mind.

"If they are roaming about the UK, then ‘resilience’ is a perfect word to describe them, having adapted to a foreign climate and continued to survive.

"Perhaps we could take a leaf out of their book in the coming years with our economic climate worsening?"

Mr Rawlings is well-known for creating a stir at Exmouth beach having taken many of his previous artworks there for photoshoots, including a 12ft Neptune wooden sculpture and an imposing 6ft crouching male angel.

In 2019, Brendan made his brother-in-law a shark out from driftwood - and soon found himself with 20 commissions for further designs.

Within just three weeks, he had enough interest to keep him busy full-time. He has been running Zen Wood Design from his workshop in Topsham, ever since.