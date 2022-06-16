Skip to content

Live

M5 traffic live as accident closes southbound carriageway between J19 and J20

Traffic is building on the M5 Credit: National Highways

All traffic is being held on the M5 southbound just outside of Bristol after a crash.

National Highways has stopped traffic between J19 for Gordano Service and J20 for Clevedon after the collision this afternoon (16 June).

It says a car has overturned.

Queues are building on the motorway with around four miles of tailbacks causing delays of an hour.

The carriageway remains blocked while emergency services work at the scene.

More to follow.