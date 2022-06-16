All traffic is being held on the M5 southbound just outside of Bristol after a crash.

National Highways has stopped traffic between J19 for Gordano Service and J20 for Clevedon after the collision this afternoon (16 June).

It says a car has overturned.

Queues are building on the motorway with around four miles of tailbacks causing delays of an hour.

The carriageway remains blocked while emergency services work at the scene.

More to follow.