Motorists are being told to expect disruption and plan their journeys as the M5 will be closed overnight between junctions 13 and 14 in Gloucestershire.

The motorway will be fully closed in both directions from 8pm on Saturday 25 June to 6am on Sunday 26 June, as a new bridge is being lifted into place at Michaelwood Services.

Diversions will be in place via the A419 and A38 Bristol Road, and drivers are advised to allow extra time for their journeys while the roadwork is carried out.

Adrian Simon, National Highways' Project Manager, said: "We appreciate the closure will have an effect on journey times, and we appreciate roadworks are frustrating.

"But we are carrying out this essential work under a number of overnight closures to minimise disruption.

"Once the main deck has been installed on the first night, we are putting a number of directional closures in place for safety reasons while we carry out the installation of ramps, stairs and other work.

"We thank all drivers in advance for their co-operation and patience."

When will the M5 be closed?

Once the main bridge is installed, two 200-tonne cranes will lift ramps and stairs into place under overnight closures during the following week.

The southbound carriageway will also be closed overnight on Sunday 26 June (8pm to 6am) and Friday 1 July and Monday 4 July.

The northbound carriageway will be closed for overnight work on Monday 27 June, Tuesday 28 June and Thursday 30 June.

Once the bridge has been lifted into place, finishing works will continue until August.

The old Michaelwood Services footbridge being removed during the dismantling operation in 2020 Credit: National Highways

The 40-year-old footbridge was closed to pedestrians in 2018 and dismantled two years later as part of a National Highways project.

Preparatory work has been ongoing since February this year as part of a £3.2 million replacement project.

It is hoped the new bridge, footbridge and fittings will enable access between the southbound and northbound areas of the services between the Stroud and Thornbury junctions.