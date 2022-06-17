Play Brightcove video

Watch moment aerial display lights up sky above Cornwall

Residents in Devon and Cornwall have captured the moment a pair of mysterious aircraft lit up the skies.

One resident in the south east Cornwall area filmed the display last night (June 16), while others spotted it in Keyham, Mount Edgecumbe and Bere Alston.

The unexplained phenomenon happened at about 10pm and has been likened to travelling fireworks. It has prompted speculation about what may have caused the display.

Guy Nowicki said: “I noticed what I thought were just flares being sent up, until I saw they were moving.

"I could clearly see two aircraft's wing lights and then the flares being deployed. It made me think of an aerial dog fight, with one chasing the other, then they seemed to switch roles.”

He added: “It was better than Love Island, that's for sure”.

Residents in the area have been wondering what could have caused the lights

Another resident who saw the spectacle said: “I thought it was fireworks at first but it hovered around for a couple of minutes, so I guess it must have been a drone.”

The strange lights were also spotted in Devonport with a resident saying: “Some kind of drone light over Devonport area from the cruise maybe?

"Danced around for a couple of minutes, like a drone firework display.”

Another commented: "It was really strange, heard some bangs that sounded a bit like when the forces are shooting at the range nearby, looked out and saw this happening.

"Then one just went off over the houses with some disco colour lights then came back again with a spurt of embers, it was all very odd."