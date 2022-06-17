Play Brightcove video

Watch June's edition of The West Country Debate

It has been a busy week for campaigners vying for votes in Tiverton and Honiton as residents prepare to head to the polls to elect their new MP.

In Westminster, there has been more bad news for the economy as the country looks likely to head into another recession, with the cost of living skyrocketing.

On The West Country Debate panel this month:

George Eustice, Environment Secretary and Camborne and Redruth Conservative MP.

Dan Norris, Labour, Metro Mayor for the West of England

Cllr Tessa Munt, Liberal Democrat, Somerset County Council

Tiverton and Honiton by-election

The Devon by-election is the next big challenge for the Prime Minister after the constituency has been without an MP for six weeks.

The long-serving Conservative MP Neil Parish stood down after admitting watching pornography in the House of Commons.

Political activity has been picking up in the area, with candidates canvassing on doorsteps and high streets to win over potential voters.

You can find a full list of candidates below.

Cost of living crisis

The Bank of England revealed that it has raised interest rates for the fifth time since December.

It is yet another economic blow this week after the ONS revealed on Monday (June 13) that GDP in April was down 0.3% - the third month in a row that it has shrunk.

Comparatively, fuel prices and the overall cost of living has seen record highs.

Food security

Another hot topic for our politicians this week has been the reveal of the Government's new food security strategy.

The Prime Minister helped with the harvest on a Cornish farm earlier this week to launch the scheme.

It promises more money for local produce and investment in technology to help drive productivity in our farms and factories.

Critics of the scheme have argued that without the introduction of a salt and sugar tax the strategy doesn't go far enough.

