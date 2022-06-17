Police have issued a CCTV image of a suspect after a string of sexual assaults in Bristol.

Four women – all aged in their late teens or 20s – were sexually assaulted by touching in a supermarket in Patchway between 10-11am on Monday 13 December.

Avon and Somerset Police wants to talk to the man in the CCTV image in connection with the incidents.

A spokesperson for the force said: "CCTV enquiries have been carried out and we are continuing to try to identify the man, pictured, who we wish to speak with in connection with our investigation.

"Anyone who recognises him is asked to call 101 and give reference number 52221291993."