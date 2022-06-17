The family of a man who was killed in a collision in Swindon have paid tribute to him.

Kumarathas Nadrajah, who was known as Kumar, died on the morning of Sunday 12 June after a crash on the A419 in Swindon.

In a tribute issued via Wiltshire Police today (17 June), his family said: "Kumar, was a real family man. Everything he did was for his family and his two children who are only nine and 12 years old.

"He was a really hard worker; not only did he have a full-time job with the Royal Air Force, he also worked as a part-time taxi driver and he volunteered at the Harbour Project for two years as a rehabilitation counsellor."

Nadrajah had a Bachelors degree on computing engineering in Sri Lanka. He also has Masters degree from the University of East London.

"Kumar was the most trusted, honest and respectful man who was also well respected by all," the tribute added.

"He was a very sociable person who had lots of friends in the community, Kumar always had time for everyone.

"He loved speaking to his neighbours and anyone who came to visit.

"Kumar loved pets and kept fish, chickens and his beloved German Sheppard dog Rocky."

His family also said they want to thank the community for all their support since Kumar's death.