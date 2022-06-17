Skip to content

Man dies after getting into difficulty in Pitville Park lake during hot weather

Police say the man's death is not being treated as suspicious
Police say the man's death is not being treated as suspicious Credit: BPM Media

A 37-year-old man has died after getting into difficulty while swimming in a lake in Gloucestershire.

Emergency services were called to Pittville Park in Cheltenham at around 5.45pm on Thursday 16 June.

Gloucestershire Police have today (17 June) confirmed a 37-year-old man died at the scene.

A spokesperson for the force said the man's next of kin have been informed.

The man's death is not being treated as suspicious and a file is being prepared for the coroner, according to police.

Any witnesses are being urged to contact the force on 101.