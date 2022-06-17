A 37-year-old man has died after getting into difficulty while swimming in a lake in Gloucestershire.

Emergency services were called to Pittville Park in Cheltenham at around 5.45pm on Thursday 16 June.

Gloucestershire Police have today (17 June) confirmed a 37-year-old man died at the scene.

A spokesperson for the force said the man's next of kin have been informed.

The man's death is not being treated as suspicious and a file is being prepared for the coroner, according to police.

Any witnesses are being urged to contact the force on 101.