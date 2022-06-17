Man dies after getting into difficulty in Pitville Park lake during hot weather
A 37-year-old man has died after getting into difficulty while swimming in a lake in Gloucestershire.
Emergency services were called to Pittville Park in Cheltenham at around 5.45pm on Thursday 16 June.
Gloucestershire Police have today (17 June) confirmed a 37-year-old man died at the scene.
A spokesperson for the force said the man's next of kin have been informed.
The man's death is not being treated as suspicious and a file is being prepared for the coroner, according to police.
Any witnesses are being urged to contact the force on 101.