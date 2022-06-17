A man was taken to hospital after a car crashed and flipped onto its roof in Bath last night (June 16).

Fire crews had to free the man who was trapped inside the vehicle in Parade Gardens. His injuries are not believed to be life-threatening or life-changing.

Avon and Somerset Police were called to Grand Parade just after 9.15pm. Only one car was involved in the crash.

A spokesperson for the force said: "We were called to Grand Parade, in Bath, at 9.17pm yesterday evening (Thursday 16 June) following a single-vehicle collision.

"The car left the road and was on its roof in Parade Gardens. One man was trapped inside but was freed by the fire service and taken to hospital."

The road was closed while emergency services attended the scene and while the vehicle was recovered. It has since reopened.