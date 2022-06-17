A man from Swindon has been jailed for four years for child sex offences and taking indecent images of children.

Christopher Rowland Seston, 49, who now lives in Sandhurst, Bracknell Forest, pleaded guilty when he appeared at Salisbury Crown Court for sentencing yesterday (June 16).

He had previously admitted two counts of sexual activity with a child and four counts of taking indecent images of a child.

Seston was arrested in February 2021 after police received information about indecent images being uploaded to the internet which were linked to his email addresses.

His devices were seized, but while police were conducting their investigation they uncovered further evidence that he had taken indecent images and had committed sexual offences against a child.

He has been sentenced to four years in jail and an indefinite Sexual Harm Prevention Order has been put in place.

Detective Constable Jason Walsh said: “This was a disturbing case where our initial enquiries into the uploading of indecent images of children led to us uncovering the fact that Seston had also been sexual abusing a child.

"I would like to pay tribute to the young victim in this case who has had the courage to bravely speak out about what happened to her and whose evidence has led to Seston being convicted and sentenced for his offending.

"We would like to encourage anyone who has been the victim of sexual offences to feel that they can speak to someone.

"You will be believed and we can ensure the relevant support is put in place, particularly when children or young people are involved.”