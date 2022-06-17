A man was left with a broken jaw and missing teeth after an assault at a shopping centre in Exeter.

The incident happened in the Guildhall shopping centre in Exeter just before midnight on Saturday 18 December 2021.

Police received reports two men, in their 20s, were attacked by two other men who were also in their 20s.

Devon and Cornwall Police have today (17 June) issued two CCTV images as part of their investigation and are appealing for anyone who recognises the men to get in touch.