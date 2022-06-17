People are being urged not to take gazebos to Glastonbury Festival.

With more than 200,000 people set to attend the Somerset festival next week, camping space is at a premium.

Organisers are asking people not to take gazebos with them as they often get left behind, causing unnecessary waste.

Anyone who does may be asked to take them down by festival staff.

People are also being urged not to tape off their camping areas.

In a statement issued today (17 June), organisers said: "Please don’t bring gazebos to Glastonbury 2022.

"They take up valuable tent space and often get left behind. If any do appear people may be politely asked to take them down to free up space for others.

"We’d also ask that you don’t put tape around your tent enclosures, please. It makes it harder for others to get to their tents, can cause a hazard and creates unnecessary waste."