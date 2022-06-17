A man who died following a crash on the M5 in Devon has been named.

Richard Ede, from Plymouth, was seriously injured when the car he was driving was involved in a collision between Tiverton and Cullompton on Sunday 12 June.

The 55-year-old was airlifted to hospital after the incident but later died.

His next of kin have been informed.

The road was closed for several hours and Devon and Cornwall Police has since thanked the public for their patience and support during the incident.

They are also urging anyone with any information or dashcam footage which could aid them with their investigations to contact them on 101 and quite the log number 402 12 June.