There is good news for anyone going to Glastonbury Festival next week - the Met Office is predicting dry weather with spells of sunshine.

Temperatures are set to drop slightly from the heat of this week, with forecasters so far predicting highs of around 21C for the first few days of the festival.

The Met Office is predicting sunny but cloudy weather on the Wednesday and Thursday of the festival, with highs of around 21C.

The long-range forecast then says the South West is set to "experience dry conditions with occasional bright spells and some sunshine" throughout the rest of the week, although it adds there is "a risk of showers".

The BBC's weather forecast however predicts sunshine for the duration of the festival, predicting "sunny intervals with a moderate breeze" throughout the five-day event.