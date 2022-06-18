Bristol Sounds returns to the city's harbourside this month for six days of music.

The open air concert series will feature six shows from Wednesday 22 June to Monday 27 June.

After being forced to cancel the much-loved event over the past two years due to the pandemic.

Events promoter Conal Dodds said: “This year will be the biggest to date for Bristol Sounds with a line-up representing then diverse music genres represented in Bristol and beyond.

"It is great to be back after a two-year Covid-imposed hiatus with some of the most epic line-ups we’ve ever had.

"Not only are the headline acts massive this year, we’re also lucky enough to be welcoming some fantastic supports for six days of non-stop music.”

There will be six concerts over six nights starting Wednesday 22 June Credit: Paul Box

Who is performing at Bristol Sounds in 20222?

Acts at this year's Bristol Sounds include Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds, Paolo Nutini and Elbow.

Here's the line-up day by day...

June 22 – Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds and Confidence Man. Festival favourite Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds will open the concert series. In what is one of Noel Gallagher's only UK performances set for 2022.

June 23 – Paolo Nutini. Scottish singer Paolo Nutini returns to Bristol for the first time since selling out the Harbourside site in 2014.

June 24 – Elbow, The Magic Numbers and Jesca Hoop. Elbow will headline the third night of music. Coming back to the city after performing at the Harbourside in 2018 and headlining at The Downs festival in 2017

Line up for Bristol Sounds 2022 Credit: Bristol Sounds

June 25 – Jungle, Kelly Lee Owens, Ibibio Sound Machine, Joel Culpepper, Porijand Ujima Radio, British electronic music collective, Jungle will headline Saturday night. with music from their new album 'Loving In Stereo'.

June 26 – First Aid Kit, Katy J Pearson and Bess Atwell. Sunday welcomes Swedish indie folk duo First Aid Kit along with Bristol singer Katy J Pearson. Pearson has will make her Bristol Sounds Debut after the release of her first album 'Return'.

June 27 – The War On Drugs and Soccer Mommy. After releasing their fifth album in November 2021 the Philadelphian rock band will be closing this years Bristol Sounds.

How to get to Bristol Sounds

The nearest parking to the amphitheatre is at Millennium Square Car park.

For information on public transport including buses, taxis, train times, and park and ride services and visit the TravelWest website.

Are tickets to Bristol Sounds still on sale?

Tickets for most of the concerts are still on sale now. Prices range from £39.20 to £100.